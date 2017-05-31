Honda Civic Type R Priced at $33,900, According to Window Sticker
The new Civic Type R has docked in America (literally), and we now have a clue as to exactly how much it will cost.
We know it's the fastest front-wheel-drive car around the Nürburgring (for now). We know how much fuel it gobbles up. We know it'll sound raspy as hell. Now, we know how many of your hard-earned American dollars it will take to get into Honda's first Type R to make it stateside.
A forum member over at CivicX.com managed to snag pictures of a gaggle of Civic Type Rs hanging out at a port, waiting to be loaded onto trucks. This included, vitally, a shot of the Civic's window sticker indicating its MSRP and full feature roster. The Championship White 2017 Honda Civic Type R Touring seen here apparently costs $33,900, or $34,775 with destination and handling.
This puts it in line with Honda's "mid-$30K" promise they've been quoting for a while now. For comparison's sake, the Type R's Si little brother costs exactly ten grand less. In the UK, where Type R is assembled, it costs the equivalent of around $40,000. It also undercuts both the Volkswagen Golf R and Subaru WRX STI, which sport U.S. starting prices of $39,375 and $36,095, respectively. I could quote you the Ford Focus RS's official price, but you and I both know how little water that number holds in the real world. Hopefully, Honda's ultimate hatch won't run into the same issue.
The hatchback-only Honda Civic Type R is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder good for 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet mated—exclusively—to a six-speed manual and limited-slip differential.
