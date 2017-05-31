The Novitec N-Largo Is a Widebody Ferrari 488 With Shades of the F40

Novitec is one of the world's foremost tuning shops dedicated to all manner of Italian supercars. The Ferrari 488 is a mid-engined masterstroke from the folks at Maranello, a worthy successor to the 458 Italia. And like chocolate and peanut butter, bringing the two together can only create an even better result—the Novitec N-Largo, a widebody version of the Ferrari 488 GTB/Spider with a host of performance upgrades that hearkens back to the automaker's greatest triumphs.

We'll start with the obvious, those curvaceous new hips that immediately set the N-Largo apart from regular Ferrari 488s. Novitec created their own carbon fiber widebody fenders for all four corners, adding 5.5 inches of width above the rear axle and 2.75 inches up front. In addition to looking badass, they're specifically designed to improve airflow to the brakes and engine, through a series of well-placed air intakes.