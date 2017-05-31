The Novitec N-Largo Is a Widebody Ferrari 488 With Shades of the F40
Bringing some insanity back to the Prancing Horse.
Novitec is one of the world's foremost tuning shops dedicated to all manner of Italian supercars. The Ferrari 488 is a mid-engined masterstroke from the folks at Maranello, a worthy successor to the 458 Italia. And like chocolate and peanut butter, bringing the two together can only create an even better result—the Novitec N-Largo, a widebody version of the Ferrari 488 GTB/Spider with a host of performance upgrades that hearkens back to the automaker's greatest triumphs.
We'll start with the obvious, those curvaceous new hips that immediately set the N-Largo apart from regular Ferrari 488s. Novitec created their own carbon fiber widebody fenders for all four corners, adding 5.5 inches of width above the rear axle and 2.75 inches up front. In addition to looking badass, they're specifically designed to improve airflow to the brakes and engine, through a series of well-placed air intakes.
Those fenders are complimented by a set of 21-inch front/22-inch rear forged Novitec wheels, a sport suspension that's lowered by about 1.4 inches compared to the stock supercar, a large wing, and a set of custom bumpers that aim to increase downforce. The rear bumper design in particular is noteworthy, as the flat, angular look it gives the new back end is a direct homage to one of Maranello's finest creations, the Ferrari F40. In case that's not clear, Novetic helpfully included some shots of the N-Largo parked right next to its muse:
We at The Drive have to say, the end result looks pretty damn good. And with an couple of upgraded plug-and-play ECU modules that can be activated (or deactivated) with the flip of a steering wheel switch, the N-Largo should drive as good as it looks. Novitec pegs the important figures at 772 horsepower (a gain of 102 hp from stock) and 658 lb-ft of torque (up 97 lb-ft), with a 0-60 mph time of just 2.8 seconds and a 213 mph top speed. That would put the N-Largo's performance a bit above the V-12-engined Ferrari F12berlinetta and just below the new Ferrari 812 Superfast.
Other goodies include a completely customizable interior, an electronic exhaust modulator, and a front-lift system that can raise the front end 1.5 inches to help conquer the most stubborn parking lot access ramp. But if you thought the LaFerrari was hard enough to find, you'll have to double your efforts to grab one of these—Novitec is only making 22 N-Largos, split evenly between the 488 GTB and Spider bodies.
