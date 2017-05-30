This 1,000-Horsepower Porsche 911 GT2 Could Be Yours for $300,000

If you've been effectively priced out of the air-cooled 911 collector's market but still can't stomach being seen in a plain-Jane water-cooled 996, do we have good news for you. Some tortured soul just traded in a 2002 Porsche 911 GT2 with a U-boatload of custom parts pushing the horsepower figures into four digits, and now their loss can be your gain—assuming you've got a spare $300,000 lying around.

That may not sound like a deal at first; you could get a Lamborghini Huracan Performante for that price. But with anything air-cooled selling for stratospheric numbers, it's only a matter of time before the market for the oft-maligned, water-cooled 996 seriously heats up as well. Not that Porsche wants you to warehouse its track day specials anymore, mind you, but it might not be the worst investment in the world.