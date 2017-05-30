Mercedes-AMG Sales Likely to Sell More Than 100,000 Cars in 2017

Daimler has done a fantastic job of building out the Mercedes-Benz lineup in recent years, adding models to both the high and low ends of the portfolio—especially in its AMG lineup. And the results speak for themselves: last year, Mercedes-AMG finished up sold 99,235 AMG vehicles globally. That staggering number was a 44.1 percent growth over the year prior. And as Mercedes-AMG continues to see impressive sales growth, it seems likely the carmaker will breach the 100,000-unit mark this year.

Mercedes-AMG Chairman of the Management Board, Tobias Moers told Car Advice, "We offer our customers the most comprehensive product portfolio of all time, with more than 50 different models ranging from the A-Class right up to the S-Class."

With such a large portfolio, including the 43 and 45 series AMG models, it is understandable to see how Mercedes achieved such a large increase in sales. The 43 series vehicles are on average between $12,000 and $14,000 cheaper than their 63 series equivalents, allowing more Mercedes-Benz customers to reach AMG status. The cheapest Mercedes-AMG is currently the CLA45 sedan, which goes for $50,400. The "affordable" luxury performance sedan achieves a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds, thanks to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

It will be interesting to see how Mercedes-AMG will wrap up 2017, especially since their AMG lineup has drastically expanded over the past three years.