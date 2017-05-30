Does Icon 4×4's Ford F-250 Restomod Put All Other Truck Builds to Shame?
But one aspect of the truck may be viewed as sacrilegious to certain enthusiasts.
When restoring an old truck, most people have a budget in mind—and make dozens of little sacrifices to ensure they stay within said budget. However, when money isn't an issue, you can go absolutely crazy and make sure every corner of the truck is just the way you dreamed it would be. Which, apparently, is exactly what Jonathan Ward of Icon 4X4 did with a 1965 Ford F-250.
The truck started life as a work truck, but was recently purchased by Icon 4x4 for a repeat customer. Since the customer didn't seem to have any price constraints, Ward was able to get creative with every inch of the truck. Perhaps most interestingly, the build has been crafted on a 2007 Ram 2500 Mega Cab chassis. According to Ward, the owner prefers the Cummins 5.9-liter diesel engine over the current Ford competitors. Both units underwent a frame-off restoration where every square inch was inspected, improved and put back together in the ideal combination
The interior of the car really shows Ward's desire for quality, with custom leather and plaid seats, custom carpeting, floor, a completely redesign stainless steel dash, and much more. On the electronics side, the F-250 has Bluetooth audio, heated seats, trailer braking, air conditioning, and even LED lighting within the rear bed. Essentially, the 1965 Ford F-250 has almost every modern luxury you would find inside a current Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT.
Check out an extremely in-depth video review of the 1965 Ford F-250 project by Jonathan Ward himself below.
