This Pimp My Ride AMC Pacer for Sale in Denver Has Seen Some Horrors

Perhaps one day, someone will gather all the half-ruined cars from Pimp My Ride's mid-Aughts reign of terror for a Behind the Music-style reunion show, so we can finally see which ones caught on fire or crapped the bed immediately after filming. Until then, we'll have to settle for the schadenfreude that comes with watching these tragic builds occasionally pop up for sale online, like a faded rock star hitting the Carson City casino circuit.

Pictured below: the latest case in point. 10 years after Xzibit and West Coast Customs officially pimped Jessica's AMC Pacer, the ignominious result can now be yours at a Mecum auction in Denver this July. What's not to love? Plenty.

The AMC Pacer is not exactly a sought-after collectible—Wayne's World fame notwithstanding—but still, no car deserves this. If you watch the episode, you'll see that the car was pretty clapped-out to start, with a rodent-infested interior, busted doors, and a missing back window. Unfortunately, the choices made by West Coast Customs did little to improve the situation.