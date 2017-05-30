Allegedly Drunk Teenager Crashes Ferrari into Horse Farm 

If you're going to be the sort of stupid teenage who crashes a Ferrari while hauling ass down the road at 1 o'clock in the morning, you can at least have the decency to do so with a bit of irony. You could crash it into a Lamborghini dealership, for example. Or drive it into a field and leave it there, like a half-empty Arby's container containing the disappointing remains of a Classic Beef 'N Cheddar. Or, you could make like a pair of teenagers in New York's Westchester County this Memorial Day weekend, who rolled their Ferrari off the road and into a horse farm.

According to The Journal News, representatives of the Bedford, New York police department said the 19-year-old driver of the Ferrari—which appears to have been a 360 Modena or 360 Spider, based on the wheels—was drunk when his vehicle went flying off South Bedford Road, also known as Route 172. The early-Aughts supercar's driver has been charged with misdemeanor DWI, police added.

The two men reportedly had to be cut out of the car after the crash, which left the blue Ferrari mangled nearly to the point of unrecognizability. Both men suffered serious injuries, according to News 12 Westchester, and were taken to Westchester Medical center for treatment.

Police said the car caromed off a tree, plowed through a wooden fence, and somersaulted end over end in a pasture.

No horses were harmed during the crash, police said. Clearly, however, that statement only applied to prancing horses of the organic variety.