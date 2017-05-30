There's a $250,000 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon For Sale On eBay

Before anyone jumps down my throat saying "Your crazy for the price your asking" just hear me out with the facts. They just released the MSRP and fully loaded it is just under $100,000. Now with that being said, that is the price before tax and before the inevitable huge dealer markup IF you can even get one at all! With that being said, I will make it short and sharp. They are only making 3300 total (3000 for the US) for only ONE year and this is your chance to own one.

I gotta admit, he kinda has a point. What follows, however, starts to fall apart.

This is by far the most powerful, mean looking, rare, and ridiculous production car ever made.

Is the Demon one of the most powerful, mean-looking, rare, and ridiculous production cars ever made? Definitely. Is it by far the most powerful, mean-looking, rare, and ridiculous production car ever made? Debatable, at best.

This ridiculous machine is for the true drag racers and true car guys at heart looking to purchase a future investment that will only go up in value.