Volvo Polestar Could Use Lotus Chassis, Suspension Tuning
Volvo chassis engineers are expressing interest in collaborating with their new corporate step-sibling, Lotus.
Last week, we reported Volvo parent company Geely's acquisition of boutique maker of lightweight British sports cars, Lotus. Now, Volvo seemingly wants to acquaint itself a little better with its new corporate step sibling, looking to collaborate with the chassis and suspension tuning veterans to work on dynamically dialing in future Volvos—specifically, the hotted up Polestar models.
Talking to Australia's Drive (not us), principal vehicle dynamics engineer for the brand new XC60 Roger Wallgren said Lotus input "would be appreciated."
"Why not? I don't see any problem using their knowledge. I think it is pretty applicable all over the board. You need to have a dialogue - you can exchange knowledge back an forth. Lotus engineering is pretty big, the whole UK auto industry has a lot of competence there.
Polestar is a brand that's going to be used - we are not going to let it sit there and do nothing. Sooner or later you will probably see something."
Lotus is no stranger to lending a helping hand to other manufacturers when it comes to chassis, suspension, and steering calibration. In fact, that's the bread and butter of the Lotus Engineering offshoot, which has worked on the Nissan GT-R, Aston Martin DB9, the Genesis G80, and the DeLorean.
With the Lotus handling gurus now firmly in Volvo's court, the seemingly endless Nurburgring lap-record game might get a little more Swedish in the coming years. Just make sure you let us know when it does, Volvo.
