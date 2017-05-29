Volvo Polestar Could Use Lotus Chassis, Suspension Tuning

Last week, we reported Volvo parent company Geely's acquisition of boutique maker of lightweight British sports cars, Lotus. Now, Volvo seemingly wants to acquaint itself a little better with its new corporate step sibling, looking to collaborate with the chassis and suspension tuning veterans to work on dynamically dialing in future Volvos—specifically, the hotted up Polestar models.

Talking to Australia's Drive (not us), principal vehicle dynamics engineer for the brand new XC60 Roger Wallgren said Lotus input "would be appreciated."