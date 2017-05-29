Honda Civic Driver Facing $10,000 Bill After Driving Through Fresh Concrete

Picture this: it's a Thursday afternoon and you're ready to check out for a long weekend of barbecue and beer. On your way home from work, you get stuck in a line of traffic midst construction. Your turn is coming up, but you've already waited four light cycles and it's turning red again. Just beyond the construction cones is your freedom with no workers ahead, just cones. Do you cut in between and make the turn?

A 19-year-old in Lincoln, Nebraska did, apparently. The teen reportedly made an unsuccessful dash to freedom—and could now be facing quite the expensive fine, reports KETV. The teenager drove his Honda Civic into the fresh concrete—which, according to a police report, was not obviously ready, having been poured "less than 30 minutes" prior to the event occurring. Not nearly as cool as the Impreza darting around a construction site The Drive reported on earlier this month.