 BMW Z4 Concept May Be Revealed at Pebble Beach in August

If you're a regular reader of this site—or any other automotive publication, for that matter—you're likely aware that BMW is coming out with a new Z5 Z4 next year co-developed with Toyota. So far, all we've seen of the car are heavily camouflaged test mules, and the occasional render by someone who probably doesn't work for BMW. If you spend your days dreaming of Ultimate Topless Driving Machines eagerly anticipating the next installment of the BMW Z-family, however, mark your calendars, because we now have an ETA for the new BMW Z4

According to a report by Autocar, a concept car that previews what the BMW Z4 will look like is set to debut at the Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance, scheduled for August 16-20th of this year.

The car, reportedly known as chassis code G29, will be produced in tandem with the hardtop Toyota Supra by contract automaker Magna-Steyr in Austria—the same plant that currently builds some examples of the latest-generation 5 Series and has been responsible for the venerable Mercedes G-Wagen since 1979. It's safe to say production of the "ToyoBimmer" twins seems to be in good hands.

Recent spyshots have also confirmed the availability of a manual transmission.

The upcoming 2019 BMW Z4 is reportedly set to go on sale in late 2018—specifically, three months after the new 8 Series. Which is right on schedule, chronologically, considering the 8er Concept was revealed just this week.