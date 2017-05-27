BMW M8 Teased, More to Be Revealed Saturday

Well, that was fast. Not even two days after officially taking the wraps off of the Concept 8 Series, BMW is already teasing an M8. Perhaps this is them trying to get ahead of any leaks this time around.

BMW M's official YouTube channel dropped a short (and not very well lit, I must say) video on Friday in which a swirly-camo'd 8 Series is seen prancing around, looking sinister. Freeze-framing the clip at the right moments (and keeping in mind who uploaded the thing) reveals this as unmistakably the upcoming and inevitable M8.

Visible details include a mean-looking front end, small lip-trunk spoiler and a set of blacked-out, production-ready looking, split five-spoke wheels covering an aggressively looking set of ventilated brake discs. Oh, and a license plate that reads "#BMW #M8".