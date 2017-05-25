The Volvo S60 Polestar Held The Four-Door 'Ring Record For Two Months Last Year

Here's a Nurburgring story we weren't expecting.

A year ago, Volvo apparently put their S60 Polestar sports sedan around the Nurburgring Nordschleife and set a then-record time for four-door production cars of 7:51.11—and are only telling us this now. This means the S60 held the record for about two months until being usurped by the Porsche Panamera Turbo in June. That car was then beaten by the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in September.

In the video below, Volvo acknowledges this unprecedented delay in Nurburgring lap-time record announcements thusly: