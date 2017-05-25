Texas Police Department Scores 1,005-HP Chevy Corvette Z06 Cop Car

On the off chance you think of police cars in Texas, you probably think of, well, trucks. Texas is more or less synonymous with passenger trucks; one in five pickups sold in the United States leave the lot in the state, according to Edmunds, and automakers tend to celebrate that fact by showering Texans with special-edition rigs. It's an image that's also helped by media portrayals of Western lawmen and their macho rigs, such as the Dodge Ram Chuck Norris drove while portraying Texas ranger Cordell Walker in the mid-to-late Nineties.

One police department in Texas, however, seems to have taken after Miami Vice instead of Walker, Texas Ranger. After picking up a modified previous-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 during an investigation, the New Braunfels Police Department outside San Antonio has transformed this 1,005-horsepower Corvette into what must be one of the most badass cop cars ever to roam the roads of the Lone Star State.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department Facebook page, this modded C6-gen Corvette Z06 was seized—along with other cars, jewelry, guns, cash, and property all valued at more than $1 million—during a meth raid conducted with the help of the Drug Enforcement Agency in the summer of 2011. After the convictions were handed down, the 'Vette wound up back in NBPD custody, at which point it was fixed up, wrapped, and bedecked in cop car lights with the help of other money seized by the department.

Sadly (or perhaps luckily for the greater San Antonio-area street racing community), the NBPD's 'Vette will not be used as a patrol car. Instead, like many such police-liveried sports cars, this 1,000-plus horsepower Corvette Z06 will spend its time with the department serving as a community outreach vehicle.

Eventually, however, the NBPD plans to send the car to auction and feed the money back into training, equipment purchases, and other community outreach efforts. So if you've ever wanted a used 1,005-horsepower Corvette Z06 with government maintenance records...keep an eye on New Braunfels.