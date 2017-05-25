Former Ford CEO Mark Fields To Get $57.5 Million For 'Retiring'
Fields is reportedly entitled to over $57M worth of stock awards, retirement benefits, stock options, and other bonuses.
Earlier this week, former Ford CEO Mark Fields "retired" amidst a 40 percent drop in the American automaker's stock and was replaced by the company's Smart Mobility' expert, Jim Hackett. According to a report by Automotive News, we are now learning how much Fields could be paid out as a result of his departure.
Using data compiled by Bloomberg, AutoNews concludes that Fields could very well walk away with a cool $57.5 million. This reportedly consists of $29.4 million of stock awards, retirement benefits worth $17.5 million, $8.1 million in stock options, in addition to prorated incentive bonuses worth an estimated $2.1 million. All of this is on top of this year's annual bonus pro-rated for the first 8 months of 2017. According to a company filing on Wednesday, Fields is also entitled to "reasonable use" of Ford corporate aircraft until August 1st.
For some perspective, Fields made a total of $22.1 million last year.
The report goes on to note that despite the less-than-ideal stock performance, Ford earned record profits during Fields' tenure. At Monday's press conference, Executive Chairman Bill Ford said, "I’m very thankful to Mark and he had a really terrific career here, but this is a time of unprecedented change. A time of great change, in my mind, requires a transformational leader and thankfully we have that in Jim."
- RELATEDFord CEO Mark Fields Fired, Report SaysAccording to Forbes, Fields is being replaced by Ford Smart Mobility head James P. Hackett.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Mark Fields Are Officially in With President TrumpAlong with more than two dozen other CEOs, the two were added to Trump's official manufacturing council.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord CEO Mark Fields May Have Hated MyFord Touch Enough to Smash the ScreenIt was one of several incidents Ford bigwigs reportedly had with the “polished turd” of an infotainment system.READ NOW
- RELATEDMary Barra Is the Highest-Paid Auto CEO in the WorldLowest-paid auto CEO in the world? Elon Musk.READ NOW
- RELATEDFiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne Says All Merger Talks Are OverMarchionne wants to focus on reducing debt and forming technical partnerships before he steps down in 2019.READ NOW