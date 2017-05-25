This Teenager Is Auctioning Off Her Virginity to Buy a New Car
The online bidding starts at about $112,000.
An 18-year-old German-Austrian teenager has listed her virginity for auction online and plans to use the funds acquired to buy a new car, pay for school, and to get an apartment, according to her listing.
The 18-year-old—known simply as "Kim"—is listed on the website Cinderella Escorts, a service that 'inspects' virgins by doctors to confirm their virginity status prior to auction, according to 9 News. The auction description says that bidding starts at around $112,000 (converted from €100,000).
"Should I give my virginity to a man who later on maybe will break up with me or is it better to take a lot of money instead?" Kim's auction description reads in slightly broken English. "One Virgin of Cinderella Escorts, for example, reached €2.3 million. So giving a man my virginity, who maybe in future will break up with me is really worth more than €2.3 million?
According to DailyMail, Cinderella Escorts is run by 26-year-old German man Jan Zakobielski. Zakobielski lives in his mother's basement and was apparently running the site without his parent's knowledge from the basement in Dortmund, Germany.
"No one makes these young women do anything they don't want to do," Zakobielski said, according to DailyMail. "They have their own minds and their own opinions on sexuality."
