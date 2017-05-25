Bear Rips Bumper off Colorado Ford Focus in Search of Donuts

A couple of donut shop owners in Colorado had to make an interesting call to their insurance company Monday morning.

In a report by Steamboat Today, Moose Watch Cafe owners Todd and Kim Robertson of Steamboat Springs, Colorado woke up earlier this week to find a bear attempting to break into the Ford Focus they use to make donut deliveries. According to Kim Robertson, there weren't even any donuts in the car at the time, but "it always reeks of doughnuts in there."

That didn't stop the bear from tearing off the Focus's rear bumper though. Reportedly, the bear also left a paw print on the car before leaving, probably to continue his quest for sweet pastries.