McLaren's New Three-Seat Hybrid Hypercar Will Be the Most Powerful McLaren Yet 

The upcoming hyper-GT three-seater McLaren hypercar will be the most powerful and most aerodynamic street car made by the British automaker yet, according to a press release from the company.

The car, which has been assigned the internal codename "BP23," will have a hybrid drive system that works with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 motor. According to McLaren head Mike Flewitt, the car will be the "fastest" McLaren road car yet.

Only 106 cars will be built, and all have already been sold.

Along with the other information in the press release, McLaren dropped a new teaser graphic of the upcoming hypercar. We can't really tell much from the image, but we do see an extremely swoopy rear end and a long swooping center roof line.

At the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month, Flewitt explained to Top Gear that the new car would not be a successor to the '90s F1 supercar. That honor was reserved for the no-longer-in-production P1.

"The P1 is the successor to the F1, and in a few years there will be a successor to the P1."