745-HP Dodge Viper-Based VLF Force 1 to Go Roadster Next Month
Bob Lutz and Henrik Fisker's 218-mph custom supercar is apparently about to lose its top.
Don't feel bad if the name VLF Force 1 doesn't bring an image immediately to mind. In spite of its incredible pedigree—the bespoke Dodge Viper-based supercar is being made by famed designer Henrik Fisker and automotive business icon Bob Lutz, and packs a claimed top speed of 218 miles per hour—the Force 1 has never quite grabbed attention the way some other ultra-exclusive speed machines have.
But hey, maybe chopping the top off will help. According to Autocar and Motor Authority, VLF Automotive will reveal a droptop version of the Force 1 next month, at either the New York Auto Show or the Shanghai Motor Show.
It's not a baseless claim. Last week, VLF Automotive dropped a picture of Fisker working on a clay styling buck of the VLF Force 1 roadster at the carmaker's Michigan HQ on the brand's Facebook page.
As you'd expect from a car based on the Dodge Viper, the VLF Force 1 comes powered by a V-10 engine—specifically, the 8.4-liter unit found in the outgoing fifth-gen model, cranked up to 745 horsepower and 638 pound-feet of torque. All 10 cylinders' worth of grunt heads to the rear wheels via a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission. (We assume Bob Lutz will personally mock you if you choose the latter.) The sexy Fisker-penned form that sets it apart from the Viper is made from carbon fiber; the coupe reportedly weighs in around 3,200 pounds, though we expect the convertible to come in a bit heavier, thanks to the additional structural bracing we assume (slash hope) VLF is adding to the frame.
