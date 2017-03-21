745-HP Dodge Viper-Based VLF Force 1 to Go Roadster Next Month

Don't feel bad if the name VLF Force 1 doesn't bring an image immediately to mind. In spite of its incredible pedigree—the bespoke Dodge Viper-based supercar is being made by famed designer Henrik Fisker and automotive business icon Bob Lutz, and packs a claimed top speed of 218 miles per hour—the Force 1 has never quite grabbed attention the way some other ultra-exclusive speed machines have.

But hey, maybe chopping the top off will help. According to Autocar and Motor Authority, VLF Automotive will reveal a droptop version of the Force 1 next month, at either the New York Auto Show or the Shanghai Motor Show.

It's not a baseless claim. Last week, VLF Automotive dropped a picture of Fisker working on a clay styling buck of the VLF Force 1 roadster at the carmaker's Michigan HQ on the brand's Facebook page.