Volkswagen's New Atlas SUV Ad Implies a Whole Lot of Hanky-Panky

Volkswagen has released an ad called "Luv Bug" for the all-new Atlas SUV...and boy, is it a doozy of a commercial.

In a nutshell, the premise of the commercial is that, as your family grows, you can keep getting larger VWs to keep up. The young couple starts off owning a Beetle, then a Jetta, then a Tiguan, and finally, the all-new Atlas. The twist, of course, is that the happy couple is apparently quite interested in using each of their Volkswagens as a place to, in the words of Frank Sinatra, make whoopee...which, in turn, leads to another kid...which, in turn, necessitates a larger VW.

This is the first commercial to feature the all-new VW Atlas, which will arrive in showrooms later this spring. The Atlas is Volkswagen’s 7-seater SUV powered by a 3.6-liter VR6 making 276 horsepower and utilizing an eight-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will also come with 4Motion all-wheel-drive and other adventure-friendly features. (No, not that kind of adventure. Get your head out of the gutter.)

Pricing on the Atlas is still uncertain, but we at The Drive will be sure to keep you posted about how much the SUV costs when we find out.