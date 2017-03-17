Watch Top Gear's Chris Harris Go At it in a Bugatti Chiron
"Absolutely insane," said Harris in the video.
The Bugatti Chiron is an automotive engineering marvel that we can't help but be intrigued by. But because customer cars started to be sent out only recently and few automotive journalists have spent time in one, not many have been witness to what the Chiron is actually capable of. Now, we have a short glimpse, and damn does it look impressive.
In an Instagram video shared Wednesday, Top Gear host and /DRIVE on NBC Sports presenter Chris Harris can be seen accelerating in the new 1,500-horsepower Chiron. If there's one thing that we are able to confirm from this clip, it's that this car is indeed very fast.
Bugatti claims the Chiron is capable of an electronically-limited top speed of 261 miles per hour thanks to its quad-turbocharged W-16 engine, but from the clip, it doesn't look like Harris will be reaching those speeds.
The video was most likely recorded on the set of an upcoming Top Gear episode, so hopefully we'll get to see more of Harris in this car very soon.
Check out the clip below.
