Acura Brings NSX Hybrid Tech to 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid

The three-motor hybrid system will boost the MDX's horsepower to 321 ponies. 

By Max Goldberg
Acura is bringing the hybrid technology found in the NSX to the redesigned Acura MDX. The Acura-exclusive three-motor hybrid technology will be coupled with the MDX’s 3.0-liter SOHC i-VTEC V-6 for a combined power output of 321 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque.

Thanks to "Electro Servo" braking, engine shut-off and the electric motors, the 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid achieves 27 mpg city and 26 mpg on the highway. This is a 45 percent improvement in city miles per gallon. In addition to improved fuel economy, the hybrid technology provides customers with instant torque and four different drive modes, including the new SPORT+ (because you know, “+” is obviously better).

The 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid will also utilize a seven-speed dual clutch transmission as well as model-exclusive active dampers for improved handling and ride comfort. According to Acura, the 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid will enter show rooms in early April and should start at $51,960, only $1,500 more than the 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD.

