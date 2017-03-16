Acura Brings NSX Hybrid Tech to 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid

Acura is bringing the hybrid technology found in the NSX to the redesigned Acura MDX. The Acura-exclusive three-motor hybrid technology will be coupled with the MDX’s 3.0-liter SOHC i-VTEC V-6 for a combined power output of 321 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque.

Thanks to "Electro Servo" braking, engine shut-off and the electric motors, the 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid achieves 27 mpg city and 26 mpg on the highway. This is a 45 percent improvement in city miles per gallon. In addition to improved fuel economy, the hybrid technology provides customers with instant torque and four different drive modes, including the new SPORT+ (because you know, “+” is obviously better).

The 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid will also utilize a seven-speed dual clutch transmission as well as model-exclusive active dampers for improved handling and ride comfort. According to Acura, the 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid will enter show rooms in early April and should start at $51,960, only $1,500 more than the 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD.