BearCat Manufacturer Lenco Has Made an Armored Fire Truck

Pittsfield, Massachusetts may be a small town in the western part of the state, but it happens to be the home of Lenco Armored Vehicles—a company that describes itself as "the nation’s leading designer and manufacture of tactical armored security vehicles.” Founded in 1981, Lenco has produced over 5,000 armored vehicles for 40 different countries.

Lenco’s popular BearCat is currently in service in all 50 states, including over 30 state police agencies and 98 percent of the top 100 urban areas. This translates to 700 state and federal agencies depending on Lenco vehicles on a regular basis. Long story short, Lenco has pretty much cornered the tactical armored vehicle market in North America.

Now, in order to broaden its vehicle lineup, Lenco has released the FireCat—a fire-fighting armored truck based off the company's X-Series modular vehicle design. The X-Series comes in a two or four door crew cab along with several rear “bed” options. In this instance, Lenco is utilizing the water platform. The base version of the X-Series is the X3, which comes in ambulance, troop transport, border patrol and radar surveillance.