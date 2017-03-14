2017 BMW 540i Is Faster and Smarter Than Ever

Welcome back, BMW 5-Series. We’ve missed you. Let’s all take a seat at the Enthusiast family table, where we offer sloppy toasts to manual transmissions, and forget those screaming fights we had. Fine, so we called you cold and disconnected, told you straight to your face that you were losing it. But you know how frustrated we were, when we looked back on all your youthful accomplishments, including those unforgettable E39 years. No midsize sport sedan could hold a candle to you, my Bavarian bro. Well, BMW fans, it’s time for some forgiveness. You might not know it from looking at the seventh-generation "G30" edition, but the 2017 5-Series is all-new and markedly improved where it counts: Rewarding handling, certainly, where the 5-Series reestablishes its rule over the middle kingdom in luxury sport sedans. It’s no longer an undisputed performance crown, not with the likes of the Cadillac CTS V-Sport and Jaguar XF skulking around and sticking their own sharp knives in Caesar’s back. But the BMW is the dynamic equal of the Caddy, a touch sharper than the Jag. And it’s more comfortable, luxurious and technically proficient than either.

BMW 540i in its element, flying below radar

The name suggests eight cylinders. So does the speed And lord, is this 5-Series fast. The 540i moniker used to designate a V-8, but we won’t quibble with the half-dozen cylinders: The company’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six is upgraded to 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, up from an even 300 in the previous 535i. In tandem with its superb wingman, BMW’s 8-speed automatic transmission, the overachieving engine makes us wonder again if BMW is sandbagging more than the Ford GT at LeMans. Its maker says the 540i dashes to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, or 4.7 seconds in xDrive AWD form, and it feels even quicker. Both numbers are 0.7 seconds quicker than the previous model. And the 540i emits a supple, galloping roar of Germanic superiority while you’re doing it. Whether I was cruising under elevated train tracks like Popeye Doyle in The French Connection, or playing grown-up Hot Wheels with the Bimmer on the winding Sawmill Parkway, the BMW basically smoked anything that tried to keep up. It’s a handsome fella, too. Although the way the 5-Series proliferates in certain locales, like post-college lacrosse men at a Hamptons wedding, you might not notice its new suit right away. Headlamps are widened, and for the first time in a 5-Series, create a sexier hook-up with the enlarged double-kidney grille. That grille adds active shutters to reduce drag at highway speeds. Yes, the 5-Series looks much like a scaled-down 7-Series, but that’s hardly a capital offense.

BMW Headlamps and kidney grille run from ear-to-ear

Familiar BMW interior, stubbornly so, but still a step up BMW seems determined to preserve its basic interior layout until the year 2037 or so, like the bubble that suspends sci-fi astronauts. But like the 7’er, the 5-Series shows they’re making a real effort to up their game, likely to stop the body blows they’ve been taking from Mercedes and Audi. The latest iDrive 6.0 system actually one-ups the version in the 7-Series, with new, tiled grapical icons for main functions that superimpose over navigation and other screen data. The iDrive has become one of the smartest infotainment systems in the luxury game, the twirls and clicks of its rotary controller finely tactile and satisfying – including a fingertip drawing pad that you’ll actually want to use. This 2017 model also adds redundant touch screen operation to the rotary and steering-wheel controls.

BMW The latest, greatest iDrive 6.0

Materials are visibly upgraded, the sensory effect heightened by contrasting ambient lighting. A two-layer cake of coffee-colored wood frosted with rich ivory leather seemed well worth the $1,000 upcharge, especially after I got a load of what the other options cost. What a load it was: From a $57,445 base price, my 540i added $25,000 in options, nearly half again the price of the car, to reach $82,610. That included eight – eight! – separate packages of bundled options.

BMW

Hang onto your wallets: Here comes the BMW options list I’ll argue that the 540i feels so extravagantly quick and capable that there’s no pressing need to get the pricier M550i version with its 462-hp, twin-turbo V-8. But with BMW calling the M550i (on sale in April) the fastest 5-Series in history, I’m probably just afraid to see what BMW will charge for the fastest 5-Series in history. Now a roughly 600-horsepower M5 is on the horizon, along with another speed- and-price record.

BMW