Harley-Davidson Adds New Street Rod 750 to its Lineup

Harley-Davidson has expanded its Street lineup with a third bike—the Street Rod 750, a sportier, cafe racer-slash-flat-track-style version of the Street 750 cruiser.

The bike is the result of feedback from the European markets, where Streets and Sportsters reign supreme. The Street Rod shares a frame and fuel tank with the Street 750, but it's a markedly different bike, with new tires and wheels, brakes, fork, fender, headlight, and fairing. Even the fuel tank is significantly repositioned forward, as is the seating position and foot pegs, to shift the center of gravity forward and give the bike a sportier feel.