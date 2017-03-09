Bentley Reveals Limited Edition Hallmark Series By Mulliner Mulsanne
The exclusive Hallmark Series by Mulliner will get inspiration from precious metals.
This past week, Bentley debuted a special edition of its flagship Mulsanne sedan at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Coined the Hallmark Series by Mulliner, Bentley is using inspiration from silver and gold to design these extremely exclusive cars.
According to the English automaker, only 50 versions will be made for the Hallmark Series and their MSRP will certainly blast past the base price of $300,000 for a standard Mulsanne. Each vehicle will be pinstriped in either silver or gold on the exterior and the opulent theme will travel into the interior compartment. To follow the trend we have been seeing with Bentleys lately, the front and rear seats will utilize different color leathers and the stitching and piping will accent the seat design.
Depending on what the owner selects, interior details like storage compartment lining will be either silver or gold. To cap things off, the Bentley Hallmark Series by Mulliner Mulsannne will have a silver or gold Flying B hood ornament with “commissioned” stamped on one side and “By Mulliner” on the other.
Customers will be able to request the Hallmark Series treatment on any of the Mulsanne variants as long as the offer is still available.
