Lamborghini Debuts 2018 Aventador S at Geneva Motor Show

Less weight and more power seems to be the trend at Geneva this year.

By Max Goldberg
Lamborghini
Max GoldbergView Max Goldberg's Articles

On Monday, Lamborghini officially debuted the gorgeous Aventador S to the automotive community at large. Tipping the scales at just 3,472 pounds, the new Aventador S is a full 20 percent lighter than the outgoing Aventador. 

According to Lamborghini, the Aventador S will be motivated by the 6.5-liter V-12 that's normally found in the Aventador, but due to a new tune and revised valve timing, it now creates 740 horsepower—50 horsepower more than  the Aventador, though its torque figures remain the same at 509 lb-ft. The drastic reduction in weight and improved horsepower translate into a sprint to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph.

Borrowing from its track-ready stablemate, the Aventador SV, the Aventador S now incorporates a four-wheel steering system that aids in improved maneuverability at low and medium speeds. The Aventador S will also benefit from improved aerodynamics for more efficient performance. The front of the Aventador S reportedly has 130 percent more downforce than the standard Aventador and the rear wing develops 50 percent more downforce.

A first for Lamborghini is the Aventador S's Ego driving mode. Unlike Corsa, Strada, and Sport—which are all pre-set modes—Ego allows a driver to customize the transmission, engine, all-wheel drive, steering, and suspension settings to his or her exact liking. Perhaps one of the most noteworthy aspects is that the Aventador S can send up to 90 percent of torque to the rear wheels, ostensibly to remind that driver that while it may be an all-wheel drive car, it's still a Lambo.

The Lamborghini Aventador S will go on sale starting in spring and its expected MSRP is $421,350.

MORE TO READ