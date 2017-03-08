Lamborghini Debuts 2018 Aventador S at Geneva Motor Show

On Monday, Lamborghini officially debuted the gorgeous Aventador S to the automotive community at large. Tipping the scales at just 3,472 pounds, the new Aventador S is a full 20 percent lighter than the outgoing Aventador.

According to Lamborghini, the Aventador S will be motivated by the 6.5-liter V-12 that's normally found in the Aventador, but due to a new tune and revised valve timing, it now creates 740 horsepower—50 horsepower more than the Aventador, though its torque figures remain the same at 509 lb-ft. The drastic reduction in weight and improved horsepower translate into a sprint to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph.

Borrowing from its track-ready stablemate, the Aventador SV, the Aventador S now incorporates a four-wheel steering system that aids in improved maneuverability at low and medium speeds. The Aventador S will also benefit from improved aerodynamics for more efficient performance. The front of the Aventador S reportedly has 130 percent more downforce than the standard Aventador and the rear wing develops 50 percent more downforce.

A first for Lamborghini is the Aventador S's Ego driving mode. Unlike Corsa, Strada, and Sport—which are all pre-set modes—Ego allows a driver to customize the transmission, engine, all-wheel drive, steering, and suspension settings to his or her exact liking. Perhaps one of the most noteworthy aspects is that the Aventador S can send up to 90 percent of torque to the rear wheels, ostensibly to remind that driver that while it may be an all-wheel drive car, it's still a Lambo.

The Lamborghini Aventador S will go on sale starting in spring and its expected MSRP is $421,350.