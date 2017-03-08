The 2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback is One Mean Grocery Getter
Unsurprisingly, it's not coming stateside—the U.S. will have to settle instead for the Audi RS 3 Sedan.
The 2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback is type of car that enthusiasts dream about, a compact hatchback with oodles of power and plenty of aggressive styling. For the new RS 3 Sportback, Audi has turned up the wick in this already powerful hot hatch from 362 horsepower to an even 400 horsepower.
Underneath the hood of the 2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback is a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five cylinder unit that's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that helps propel the hot hatch to 60 mph in a whiplash-inducing time of 4.1 seconds, although remember that Audi is known to quote conservative acceleration and power figures.
Cosmetically, the German automaker has changed the front and rear lighting design, as well as the front bumper and grill. Despite these changes, the brand somehow managed to shave 57 pounds off the Sportback’s total weight. If you want to further maximize the performance capabilities of the 2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback, you can tick the boxes for adjustable dampers and carbon ceramic disc brakes.
The interior is wrapped in fine Napa leather and sprinkled with carbon fiber accents throughout the dashboard. In order to maintain a sporty feel throughout, Audi has plastered RS badging all over the cabin in addition to a shift light and flat-bottom steering wheel.
Unfortunately, the 2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback won't make it to the United States, but we'll get our hands on the RS 3 Sedan this summer.
