Koenigsegg Claims One:1 Hypercar is Capable of a 6:40 Nurburgring Lap Time

Koenigsegg founder and CEO Christian Von Koenigsegg has thrown around some bold claims around at Geneva this week. Apparently Christian Von Koenigsegg spoke with Top Gear while at the Geneva Motor Show and said the One:1 could beat the record-holding Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

According to Koenigsegg, the One:1 we saw lapping the Nurburgring in 2016 was running at only 900 horsepower, 460 horsepower short of its maximum power rating. He also stated that all laps done in the One:1 were "leisurely" and not intended to set any records. In Koenigsegg's words,

"And that was a leisurely run. Everyone who drove the car said, 'if we really push and hang our balls out, this is a 6:40 car. Then we had the stupid ABS failure, and we never got to prove it."

Words of a true poet. According to Koenigsegg, test laps of the One:1 clocked in under seven minutes and he is confident that the Swedish hypercar will be able to break Lamborghini’s controversial record if given the opportunity. The privately owned One:1 that was used for testing is currently undergoing repairs and will be used for the lap record if—and that's a big if, given the damage it sustained during testing—the the owner consents.