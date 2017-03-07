Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e: Like That Other Sexy Bentley Concept, But Electric and Convertible

Bentley is known by many adjectives—opulent, stately, imperial, even, recently, bruising—but "sleek" is not usually bandied around when describing the vehicles from Crewe. That's why the undeniably lithe and painfully sexy EXP 10 Speed 6 concept was such an unexpected delight when it hit the scene in Geneva in 2015; now, at the same show two years later, the EXP 12 Speed 6e is putting on a similarly suggestive show—and a topless, electrically-charged one, at that.

Bentley chairman and chief executive Wolfgang Dürheimer said of the concept, "The EXP 12 Speed 6e is a concept to show that Bentley is defining electric motoring in the luxury sector, with the appropriate technology, high quality materials and refinement levels you'd expect from a true Bentley. This concept enables us to engage with luxury customers and gather feedback on our approach."