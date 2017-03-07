Lucid Motors to Begin Taking Deposits For Launch Edition Air

Reports from Fast Company indicate that Lucid Motors has begun to take deposits for the Launch Edition Air. Although $2,500 deposits are being accepted for the $100,000 Air, Lucid is simultaneously accepting $25,500 deposits for the $165,000 Launch Edition Air. Unlike its "standard" counterpart, only 225 examples of the launch edition will be produced.

Mechanically, both editions are the same: they will both make 1,000 horsepower and are expected to launch to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. As The Drive has shown in previous articles, Lucid is carefully tinkering with the vehicle’s AWD system to ensure a dynamic and thrilling driving experience. However, the fun isn’t limited to being behind the wheel—Lucid has noted that the rear seats closely resemble the reclining seats found on an international flight, so we are confident passengers will gladly test the limits of the Air’s 400 mile range.

Production of the Launch Edition Air is expected to begin in 2019, but that may be a bit ambitious since the $700 million factory hasn’t even broken ground yet in Arizona.