Lucid Motors to Begin Taking Deposits For Launch Edition Air
The Launch Edition Air's deposit is roughly the price of a Mazda CX-5.
Reports from Fast Company indicate that Lucid Motors has begun to take deposits for the Launch Edition Air. Although $2,500 deposits are being accepted for the $100,000 Air, Lucid is simultaneously accepting $25,500 deposits for the $165,000 Launch Edition Air. Unlike its "standard" counterpart, only 225 examples of the launch edition will be produced.
Mechanically, both editions are the same: they will both make 1,000 horsepower and are expected to launch to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. As The Drive has shown in previous articles, Lucid is carefully tinkering with the vehicle’s AWD system to ensure a dynamic and thrilling driving experience. However, the fun isn’t limited to being behind the wheel—Lucid has noted that the rear seats closely resemble the reclining seats found on an international flight, so we are confident passengers will gladly test the limits of the Air’s 400 mile range.
Production of the Launch Edition Air is expected to begin in 2019, but that may be a bit ambitious since the $700 million factory hasn’t even broken ground yet in Arizona.
- RELATEDWatch the Lucid Air EV Get Sideways in the Minnesota SnowThe Lucid Air may only be in the pre-production phase but testers seem to be making the most out of the 1,000-hp monster.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Put a Deposit Down on Lucid Motors's 1,000-HP Electric Car As of NowIf you have $2,500 laying around, you can now reserve a Lucid Air. Unless you want the launch edition version of the electric car, in which case...you'll need 10 times that.READ NOW
- RELATEDLucid Motors Reveals Their Tesla-Killer—But Is it, Really?The company's software remains the most important question, but everything else? Looks like they nailed it.READ NOW
- RELATEDDrive Wire for November 30th, 2016: Lucid Motors To Build In ArizonaThe company will break ground on the $700 million facility next year, start building cars in 2018.READ NOW
- RELATEDLucid Motors Will Build Its 1,000-HP Electric Cars in ArizonaThe company will break ground on the $700 million facility next year, start building cars in 2018.READ NOW