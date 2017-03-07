Brabus Manages to Make the Mercedes G550 4×4² Even More Ridiculous

The Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² is an absolutely ridiculous vehicle and The Drive has made that clear several times over. However German tuning house Brabus doesn’t believe you can be too ridiculous and has opted to further modified the G550 platform.

By installing larger turbos, Brabus was able to squeeze out 126 more horsepower from the initial 415 horsepower to a healthy 542 horsepower and bump the torque by 140 lb-ft to 590 lb-ft. This increase in power now allows the 4x4² to hit 62 mph in 6.7 seconds, but we don’t recommend whipping this tank around too hard on account that is has an extra 16 inches of ground clearance over the stock G550.

Brabus has also installed an electronically adjustable suspension that allows operators to change the damper setting on the fly from comfort, sport, off-road, and individual. In typically Brabus fashion, the Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² includes diamond plating on the roof, adjustable LED spotlights on the rear of the vehicle, electronic side-steps and a massive push bar that comes equipped with a winch. Although all these hint towards offroad use, we don’t expect more than 10% of these puppies seeing anything more than a seashell driveway.