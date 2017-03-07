2017 Honda Civic Type R Slated to Grace U.S. Soil in Late Spring

In just a few short months the 2017 Honda Civic Type R will be sitting in dealerships waiting to be picked up by one happy owner. 2017 will go down in Honda history as the first year the brand has brought a Type R to the states and what better way than with the 10th-generation Civic.

After debuting at the Geneva Motor Show today, Honda stated the 2017 Civic Type R will be the fastest, most agile, and most powerful Civic to ever grace our fine shores but the sporty 5-door hatchback is actually more domestic than you think. The Civic Type R engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter DOHC inline four-cylinder made in the United States at Honda’s Anna Engine Plant in Sidney, Ohio. The little four-cylinder will be packing a punch, making 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, linked to a 6-speed manual transmission, subsequently turning the hatchback into a rocketship. If those numbers weren’t enough for you, the Civic Type R will weigh 15 pounds less than the base 2017 Civic hatchback, even after considerable chassis and suspension upgrades.

In order for the Civic Type R to be track-ready, Honda has adjusted the gear ratio for improved acceleration and incorporated model-exclusive springs, dampers, and bushings. Plus, the adaptive suspension system will keep the sporty hatchback level and steady at all times. In order to match the preferences of each driver, Honda has included three driving modes (comfort, sport and +R) that adjust steering, throttle response, rev-matching, vehicle stability assist, and adaptive damper system for the perfect driving experience.

Since stopping is just as important as flying off the line, Honda threw on Brembo 4-pot aluminum calipers with 13.8 inch cross-drilled rotors up front and 12 inch rotors in the rear.

To account for the Civic Type R's new performance capabilities, Honda made sure to increase torsional rigidity by 38% and bending rigidity by 45% over the previous Civic Type R (not available in the U.S.). Needless to say, the 2017 will be ready to log some laps the moments you drive off the lot.

Expect to see the 2017 Honda Civic Type R in showrooms late spring going for somewhere in the mid-$30k range.