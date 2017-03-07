Audi's 2018 RS 5 Brings A Lot More Torque and A Lot Less Weight to the Table

Audi has officially debuted the 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe and Audi really put everything out on the table for this one. The second-generation Audi RS 5 is powered by a 2.9-liter biturbo V-6 making an impressive 450 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. That is 125 lb-ft more torque than the first generation RS 5. Thanks to a redesigned body, the second-generation RS 5 weighs 3,648 lbs, approximately 132 pounds less than the outgoing model. Still, the wheel arches are 0.6 inches wider than the old RS 5 and other aggressive aerodynamics maintain a mean look.

According to CEO of Audi Sport GmbH, Stephan Winkelmann, “The car’s V-6 biturbo has been developed from the ground up and provides significantly more performance coupled with higher efficiency.”

Thanks to lightweight construction and an improved compression ratio, the 2018 Audi RS 5 is expected to achieve 27 mpg, a 17% increase in fuel efficiency over the outgoing model. However, don’t mistake efficiency for a timid behavior as the 2018 RS 5 is capable of hitting 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds thanks to Audi's Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system (40:60 power distribution) and eight-speed tiptronic transmission. If operators are looking to tailor their driving experience to their exact preferences, they can adjust Audi’s Dynamic Ride Control to their preferred setting.

The interior of the RS 5 is draped in Nappa leather, red accent stitching and plenty of RS 5 branding (the seats, steering wheel, door sill trims, and shift lever). Audi definitely looked to shoot for a luxurious interior, however, they did not shy away from performance-oriented features like shift lights.

Since 2010 Audi has sold 13,000 RS 5 so it will be interesting to see how the second-generation effects the brand’s sales numbers. No word on when the RS 5 will go on sale in the United States but you can expect to see the sporty coupe to hit German showrooms in June of this year.