2018 Infiniti Q50 Set to Debut With New ProPilot Self-Driving System

The 2018 Infiniti Q50 is the first model expected to use ProPilot, Infiniti and Nissan’s self-driving system. Even though ProPilot may appear to be a self driving system, it is more of a driver assistance device. Infiniti is claiming ProPilot will help drivers operate the vehicle in traffic as well as the highway. Infiniti is also stating ProPilot will be aware of the vehicles around the Q50.

In addition to partially autonomous capabilities, the 2018 Infiniti Q50 will get a cosmetic redesign primarily limited to the front bumper. Although the Q50 was introduced four years ago, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 was introduced in 2016, so don’t expect any new powertrains at its Geneva debut tomorrow.

The Infiniti Q50 currently has adaptive cruise control, forward collision warnings, forward emergency braking, lane departure warnings, and blind spot warnings. Unfortunately, Infiniti has not disclosed a lot about the ProPilot system but check back with The Drive to learn more after its Geneva debut.