For $50K, You Can Buy Indian's Flat Track FTR750 Race Motorcycle

Flat track motorcycle racing is, as we've pointed out before, the last great spectacle in motorsport—and Indian, America's oldest motorcycle company, only recently made its grand comeback to the sport. Now, ahead of the 2017 season opener at Daytona International Speedway on March 16, the brand has made available for purchase its Scout FTR750, a flat-track specialist with a purpose-built 750cc V-twin engine on a lightweight steel frame with a carbon-fiber body.

The Scout FTR750 debuted during last year's season finale with Joe Kopp on the saddle at the Santa Rosa Mile. This year, Indian's team is comprised of three-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees, 2016 Grand National Champion Bryan Smith, and 2013 Grand National Champion Brad Baker; with that sort of hardware on the mantle, no wonder the team is dubbed "Wrecking Crew."

If you've got five extra stacks lying around and want an FTR750 of your own, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.