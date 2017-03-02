For $50K, You Can Buy Indian's Flat Track FTR750 Race Motorcycle
For the price of a well-equipped Jaguar F-Pace (shhhh—just go with it) you can own the same bike that Indian's "Wrecking Crew" team will run in the 2017 American Flat Track Series.
Flat track motorcycle racing is, as we've pointed out before, the last great spectacle in motorsport—and Indian, America's oldest motorcycle company, only recently made its grand comeback to the sport. Now, ahead of the 2017 season opener at Daytona International Speedway on March 16, the brand has made available for purchase its Scout FTR750, a flat-track specialist with a purpose-built 750cc V-twin engine on a lightweight steel frame with a carbon-fiber body.
The Scout FTR750 debuted during last year's season finale with Joe Kopp on the saddle at the Santa Rosa Mile. This year, Indian's team is comprised of three-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees, 2016 Grand National Champion Bryan Smith, and 2013 Grand National Champion Brad Baker; with that sort of hardware on the mantle, no wonder the team is dubbed "Wrecking Crew."
If you've got five extra stacks lying around and want an FTR750 of your own, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.
- RELATEDIndian Motorcycle Dealers Compete With Chieftain Build-Off10 dealerships, 10 custom designs: which big, bad Chieftain bagger takes the prize?READ NOW
- RELATEDFlat Track Motorcycle Ride-Alongs Are TerrifyingIn which our author is a very uneasy rider.READ NOW
- RELATEDAMA Pro Flat Track is The Last Great Spectacle in RacingThere's nothing like it.READ NOW
- RELATEDVictory Motorcycles Is DeadIowa-based Harley rival shuts its doors for good.READ NOW
- RELATEDMeet the New Wave of Female MotorcyclistsThe face of modern women's moto is beautiful... and properly badass.READ NOW