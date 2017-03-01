New McLaren 720S Breaks Cover Ahead of Geneva Motor Show

McLaren has been teasing its upcoming 720S—including showing images of its trick, folding digital gauge display (below)—but it seems like the car itself has (perhaps accidentally) slipped cover thanks to a Bloomberg preview of the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. The car you see above is, according to the piece, the new 720S, nearly a week ahead of its Geneva debut, in full glory with its open dihedral doors and classic McLaren-orange paint.

The British supercar manufacturer is calling this car, which has also been labeled the P14, the "second-generation McLaren Super Series," and we know from previous teases that the car will do 0-200 kph (124 mph) in an incredible 7.8 seconds, and can run a standing quarter-mile in 10.3 seconds. It's built around a carbon-fiber monocage and will feature a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. We don't have official power numbers, but The Drive's Aaron Brown is guessing around 700, given the marque's history of aligning model names with horsepower numbers.