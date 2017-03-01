Watch the Range Rover Velar's Live Debut at 3:15 EST

We've already seen glimpses of the fourth Land Rover Range Rover model—that would be the Velar, coming after the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover Evoque—and today, in about 10 minutes, Jaguar-Land Rover will live broadcast the model's global debut, straight from London, on the brand's Facebook page.

Here's what we know about the Velar already: very little, actually. From the one product shot we've already seen we know it has a gorgeous moonroof and the "Velare" name comes from the Latin meaning "to veil." Also, that the car will slot above the Evoque but below the Range Rover Sport, and that Land Rover chief design officer Gerry McGovern calls the Velar "the avant-garde Range Rover," whatever the hell that means.

Okay, enough speculation. Go watch the live broadcast from London for more information.