2017 Infiniti Q60 3.0t Premium Blends Surprising Performance with Comfort and Styling

The Infiniti brand has always had a performance feel to it, but in recent years the majority of their lineup has felt detached from the driving experience (the recent addition of Red Sport being a notable exception). The 2017 Infiniti Q60 is here to change that. This sleek coupe has all the sporty lines and most of the performance to match. Weighing 3,727 lbs, the Q60’s 300 horsepower V-6 boasts plenty of power and rarely leaves you itching for more. Thanks to surprisingly smooth power delivery from a seven-speed automatic transmission, the Infiniti Q60 3.0t could be most appealing to the newly affluent early-30s guy who used to own a G35 coupe (used) and was an avid participant in his high school tuning club. That's a compliment, by the way. The sleek, sporty design and matching performance of the G35 brought a lot of younger buyers to Infiniti dealerships. Now, Infiniti has released the Q60 and the feeling returns—but thanks to an aggressive front end and standard aero bits, the desire to modify might stay dormant. In order to test the real-world performance of the Q60, we took the coupe on the NYC highways and throughout Westchester County, NY. Even though this coupe has adjustable driving modes (thanks to Dynamic Digital Suspension), responsive steering feel, solid traction, and rear-wheel-drive, the whole package makes for a compelling commuter car. Still, spirited bursts were met with impressive handling and control.

THE FIRST THING YOU NOTICE Well, you can chirp the tires without trying too hard. Infiniti elected to go with a rear-wheel-drive drivetrain paired to a 300-horsepower, 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. This sporty configuration kept a grin on our faces as we put the Q60 through its paces, and allowed for sufficient throttle response during passing and initial acceleration. THING THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO NOTICE, BUT YOU DO ANYWAY The exhaust sound was lacking. The centered dual exhaust gave the Q60 an aggressive look, but the exhaust note disappointed those expectations. CAR IS GOOD AT The car is amazing at keeping you comfortable as you sprinkle a little excitement into your daily commute. The leather bucket seats cradle you as the firm suspension allows you to dig into a corner in Sport+ mode. CAR IS BAD AT The infotainment system was less than desirable. Infiniti has always been a fan of two screens—though the reasoning is beyond us. None of the buttons are intuitive, and simple functions seem convoluted. Even after a couple days in the car, it remained a mystery as to what information populates what screen, and why. The back seats are also nonexistent, but we can't knock Infiniti too hard for that because we'd definitely complain if the car was any bigger.