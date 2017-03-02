2017 Chrysler 300S Is Solid, Unfussy American Quality in a Handsome Package

The Chrysler 300S is the “sports” themed trim level of the popular Chrysler 300 full-size luxury sedan. It’s plush and robust like the others in the 300 lineup, but this S designation gets you paddle shifters, good looking 20-inch rims, and 10 speakers—one of them in the trunk—courtesy of Beats by Dr. Dre. This is the seventh year of the second-generation 300, in what might be the last year for the model. It's a good car, but the 300 does terribly at resale. We checked resale prices and found plenty of last year's model available with minimal miles selling for tens of thousands under the new 2017 price of $38,000-42,000. Depreciation at this scale merits mention right up front, especially when the 2015, 2016, and 2017 models are essentially the same car. Our tester came in handsome Crystal Granite exterior paint and the S Model Appearance package, which gets us a rear spoiler and LED fog lamps. Who Is it For? This Chrysler 300S is for the professional set with some money in the bank, a bit of a chip on the shoulder, and a penchant for American-made. Where Did We Test It? The Chrysler 300S showed up at The Drive’s Brooklyn HQ, and then went upstate with us to Fishkill, NY for the weekend.

Eric Goeres/The Drive Side view of the 2017 Chrysler 300S The 2017 Chrysler 300S is ruggedly good looking.

The First Thing You Notice The Chrysler 300S is a ruggedly good looking sedan. It’s got good lines, a lot of presence, and aside from the somewhat ugly notchback trunk, there's very little to dislike. Inside, first you notice the quality seats ... then you notice the garish instrument cluster, which rivals Acura, Honda, and Subaru for over-hyper instrumentation. The design of this cluster seems aimed at teenagers who would otherwise be looking at a video game screen—an odd choice for a car clearly aimed at the adult driver.

Eric Goeres/The Drive 2017 Chrysler 300S instrument cluster The 2017 Chrysler 300S's instrument cluster is a bit overdone.

Thing They Don’t Want You to Notice, But You Do Anyway This car looks more powerful than it is. (More on that in a bit.) Car Is Good at The 2017 Chrysler 300S is a fantastic road trip car, and a very good car for commuting and the suburbs. Quiet, capable, good looking, and easy to operate, with plenty of knobs and switches for frequently used controls. (Less-used functions can be operated through the decent touch-screen infotainment.) The seats are supremely comfortable, and the car gets well focused and bright headlights (good headlights are more rare than you'd think). The stereo is pretty good, and the instrument cluster and the touch screen both dim to the perfect level when the headlights come on.

Eric Goeres/The Drive 2017 Chrysler 300S interior view The 2017 Chrysler 300S cockpit is well organized, intuitive, and has a healthy dose of physical buttons and knobs. Including one button that shuts off the touch-screen. Dig that analog clock.