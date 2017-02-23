Audi Releases S5 Sportback Performance Specs and Pricing
The sleek design of a coupe meshes with the utilitarian nature of a hatch in Audi's new S5 variant.
Audi is churning out new models in its S and RS performance lines, and the 2018 Audi S5 Sportback is the latest to make its debut. Scheduled to hit the showroom floor this spring, the S5 sportback is a sleek and sexy five-door with all the performance and styling you expect from Audi.
Powered by a twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, the S5 Sportback has the same performance figures you would find in the current S4 sedan and S5 coupe (354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque). According to reports, the S5 Sportback will make it to 60mph in just 4.5 seconds and will top out at a governed 155mph. The 2018 S5 Sportback utilizes the popular MLB Evo platform and will have a five-link front suspension.
The 2018 S5 Sportback will also come equipped with Audi’s Drive Select, where operators can adjust steering weight, throttle response, shift points, and other driver performance aspects. If owners opt for the S Sport Package, their S5 sportback will also have electronically adjustable dampers.
Audi says the Premium Plus trim model will start at $55,375 and the Prestige will start at $59,775.
- RELATED2017 Mercedes-Maybach S550: 7 Reasons Why We Love This $166,200 OligarchmobileHow do you make a Maybach? Take a Mercedes S-Class by either end, stretch it out, and then deck it out in all the stuff.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe New Audi A5 and S5 Coupes Are Stylish Sex MachinesChoose whichever engine you like. It looks good either way.READ NOW
- RELATEDThat Time I Traded an Audi S4 for a Hummer H1—and a Hummer H1 for a MiniBecause it was raining, you see.READ NOW
- RELATEDInterior Designer Critiques Car Interior: Tom Samet on the Audi S8 PlusYou don’t want something to own you. You want to own it.READ NOW
- RELATEDBow Before the Audi RS7, the Brand’s Rippled AdonisIf you can't afford one, consider storming the temple.READ NOW