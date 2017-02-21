Aston Martin's Red Bull Racing Vantage S Special Editions Are F1 Driver-Endorsed

It's pretty safe to assume at this point that anyone familiar with both Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing is well aware of the upcoming AM-RB 001 hypercar the two are developing together. Not only will that speed machine be expensive enough to make even most lottery winners blush, but it'll be restricted to minuscule numbers, placing it out of reach of all but Aston's most loyal customers.

So if you're a millionaire Formula One fan looking to console yourself over your inability to to grab an AM-RB 001, or an even richer sports car enthusiasts anxiously trying to kill time until your F1-inspired hypercar arrives...might we suggest picking up one of Aston Martin's Vantage S Red Bull Racing Edition models?

As with many special edition Aston Martins of years past, the Red Bull Racing Editions—customized by the carmaker's Q division—are largely paint-and-trim specials benefit of mechanical changes. (Considering that means a choice of naturally-aspirated V-8 and V-12 engines and manual or automatic gearboxes, though, you wouldn't hear us complain.) Buyers can choose from glossy or flat shades of Mariana Blue or bright Tungsten Silver for the Vantage's skin, complete with contrasting-color accents and a plethora of carbon fiber trim pieces, including the grille, diffuser, and side strakes.

Each Aston Martin Vantage S Red Bull Racing Edition comes signed by a Formula One driver

The interior has also been spruced up, with more carbon fiber and Red Bull Racing logos embroidered straight into the headrests. But the piece de resistance is the sill plaque, which buyers can choose to have signed by one (but not both, damnit) of Red Bull Racing's F1 drivers, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Should you be interested, Aston Martin invites you to contact your dealership for pricing information