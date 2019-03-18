2019 Toyota Land Cruiser New Dad Review: Big, Capable, and Outdated

Yet despite the staggering sticker, the Land Cruiser continues to do what it has always done, regardless of interior finery: kick ass off-road. That's why NATO and the United Nations use them in war zones.

I spent almost a year of my life digging into the guts of a Toyota Land Cruiser , stripping hillbilly hippie-abused parts out and plugging in a 5.7-liter Chevrolet V-8. In a related note, a brand-new Land Cruiser—which feels like a lightly-updated version of the 1988 model I rebuilt—already has a 5.7-liter V-8 made by Toyota (and is therefore of better quality). It also has leather seats, a quiet interior and computerized crawl and traction controls. That all comes at a price as of 2019, though—a base price 2.3 times that of the average new car.

I finally did it: I'm a dad. The funny thing is, I've always owned dad cars, even before I needed to. Owning anything with less than four doors never made much sense, which is how I ended up with a stable of souped-up grandpa cars from the Sixties and Seventies. Now that I'm a father, the '74 Oldsmobile sedan I brought my wife and son home from the hospital in seems a bit dated. And that, my friends, is how I found myself on this quest to find the perfect new dad car. The latest installment: the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser .

2019 Toyota Land Cruiser: Interior & Cargo

Toyota's big SUV looks unassuming from a few yards away, but once you climb inside and look out across its bulging hood, its bigness is palpable. The Land Cruiser hasn't changed a whole lot since the early '80s. Sure, it's gained about 1,300 pounds, but unlike most modern versions of older vehicles, interior space hasn't been all that compromised by structural and technological advancements.

The seats are some of the most comfortable available on the market today: taught, but not hard, with the power adjustments that aren't overly complex. Like any dump truck-sized vehicle, the back seat is generous, which makes it really easy to get a car seat in and out. The third row seats fold to either side—old-school Land Cruiser-style—and therefore don't cut into vertical space. The big back seat is great for infant seats, which usually already have the infant inside of them, but getting a child into the kind of seat that's already secured to the Land Cruiser's easy-to-use LATCH anchors requires more dexterity, owing to the seat's height off the ground. There was a step, which was nice, but I still had to execute a precarious hop to get in with a baby on one arm. (Fortunately, no babies were harmed in the making of this review.) And the seat back video screens—clearly an afterthought—cut into rear passenger space, impact the ease of car seat installation, and look like the silly add-ons they are.

Parents, who are always in need of more space for stuff, will find a friend in the Land Cruiser. The cargo area is huge—16.1 cubic feet with the third row in place, 43 cubic feet with the third row seats tucked to the side, and nearly 82 cubes with both back rows folded. It's basically a small van at that point, and will accommodate anything from full Costco loads to large kitchen appliances.