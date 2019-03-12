2019 Acura NSX Review: Drop the Nostalgia and Love It for What It Is

And really, the 2019 Acura NSX does carry on the mission set forth by its predecessor. Supercars were largely far less civilized (and reliable) machines in 1991, hot and bothered and hard to contain in daily life. The NSX appeared in 1991 as a beacon of Japanese quality to make exotic performance accessible in a way we hadn't seen before. A quarter-century later, the NSX returned to do the same with hybrid performance, just as mavens like the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 first showcased the technology's potential in a supercar.

On that note: It's alarmingly good on nearly every front, simultaneously authoritative and approachable, its flaws made mostly inconsequential by a technically perfect driving experience. Were the original NSX to have never existed, we'd all be crowing about how Honda made a true rival to the masterful Nissan GT-R.

It was fair to view the new NSX through the prism of the past when it first launched in late 2015, following a decade of fitful development that saw the car canceled by the 2008 financial crisis then revived as a hybrid showcase for Honda. After all, the original car was an icon, a raw and beguiling mix of forward-thinking design, accessible and reliable performance, and surprising practicality. Enthusiasts take pride in poking manufacturers for rebooting classic nameplates like so many piss-poor Hollywood sequels; the complaints about Honda's direction were legitimate. But it's 2019 now, and with the NSX old enough to receive a mid-cycle refresh, it's well past time to evaluate this mid-engined hybrid on its own merits.

For three long years, like a giant conversational ouroboros, talk of the reborn 21st century Acura NSX has centered around its supposed lack of soul compared to the early-1990's original. The techno-facism of a three-motor electric hybrid may produce a great lap time, but it's a poor substitute for the emotional heft of a five-speed manual. There's no topping that Ayrton Senna-tested classic. My God, is this argument tiring.

At $157,500, the 2019 NSX is by far the cheapest high-performance hybrid. Its 2.9 second 0-60 mph time is faster than a similarly-priced Mercedes-AMG GT R and only a tick above cars like the $335,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast. It holds tighter through turns than the Audi R8, and stops quicker than a Porsche 911 Turbo. Numbers can only take you so far, it's true—but are we really going to dismiss a car this good just because the past was different? New Tires are a Godsend for Acura NSX The changes for 2019 are incremental, but important. Honda engineers focused on handling, swapping out the iffy Continental SportContact 5P base tire for the sure-footed ContiSportContact 6. Matched with stiffer front and rear stabilizer bars and some tweaks to the programming behind the adaptive dampers and steering, the NSX's new tire is a revelation, serving up an impressive amount of grip even at lower temperatures. It also brings some cosmetic changes—a gloss grille, gloss carbon-fiber accents, my test car's nifty Thermal Orange paint job and orange brake calipers, and the blue interior among them—and more standard features, like power heated seats and front-rear parking sensors. All that for a starting MSRP boost of just $1,500.

Acura claims the car is two seconds faster around the famed Suzuka Circuit in Japan; it also asked very nicely that I not track it, so I can't verify how the improvements have translated in that regard. What's clear after driving the NSX in and out of Los Angeles over four days is that the handling is near-telepathic. Around town, the dual pinion variable-ratio electric steering is appropriately breezy, firming up to supercar-appropriate levels when being pushed in the canyons. And the car's mid-corner rotation is further boosted by the torque-vectoring front wheels working to pull the NSX through the turn. My time with the NSX came after a week of rain that left most of the typically-fun mountain roads around LA strewn with dangerous gravel. There are just a few supercars capable of safely managing that while still eking out some enjoyment, and the NSX is one of them. Much has been said that the NSX is too calm, too restrained, too rigid. None of those things are a problem when you're doing triple-digit speeds. Everyone is different, but I enjoy a well-settled car when my life is on the line.