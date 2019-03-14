2019 BMW M760i xDrive Review: Is This $180,000 Super Sedan Fancy Enough to Justify the Price?

2018 BMW M760i xDrive: The Bottom Line

Of course, a good chunk of the people around the world buying 7 Series sedans are doing so to sit in the back—and at that point, any arguments in favor of the M760i fly out the window. After all, the "base" 740i xDrive packs a purring twin-turbo inline-six that's nearly as smooth as this car's engine and still propels it from 0 to 60 in about five seconds—as Brett Berk put it, that's '90s-Ferrari speed—yet, even outfitted with all the fancy features of my test car and an M Sport design package that brings most of the V-12 version's visual flair, still comes in at $60,000 less than the M Performance version. Or, on the flip side, if you are planning on doing the driving yourself, why not go for the latest M5 for similar money, which is even faster, even sharper when pushed, and still roomy enough for adults to sit in back without complaint?

Look, the M760i is an exceptionally lovely piece of work, an intricate mesh of power, technology, and luxury sure to please whomever purchases it. If you have enough money that the price of such a car is utterly irrelevant to you, the way most of us don't give a damn whether a candy bar costs $1.50 or $2, and your personal predilections favor this BMW's blend of traits over anything from Bentley, Audi, Mercedes, or Porsche, then you'll be pleased as punch with it. But for those of us who consider the value of such a sweet machine, even as an academic exercise, the M760i is either too expensive...or just not expensive enough.