2019 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCab Review: The Ultimate Pickup Truck Bows to No One

Pickup trucks are still the seat of automotive power in America, with nearly 3 million sold across all brands in the United States in 2018, and the full-size variants from General Motors, Ram, and Ford beating out all other cars and trucks for roughly the 853rd year in a row. That fractious oligarchy is chaired by the Ford F-Series, the country's best-selling vehicle for decades. And within the House of the Blue Oval, it's the Ford F-150 Raptor that emerges as the most entertaining version of America's favorite truck—the roguish prince of the ruling family.

"No sir," I said. I'd passed the last gas station selling chains 20 miles ago. My wife shot me a look from across the truck's enormous cabin. At least, I assume. It's hard to see that far in the dark.

The Caltrans worker leaned against the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor, his face reddened by the icy wind. Behind him were at least a dozen drivers struggling to attach their tire chains in the flood-lit darkness of a highway patrol checkpoint. The snow flew thick and sideways, piling up fast. High in California's San Bernardino Mountains, the blizzard had arrived. And with the main pass to the ski slopes in Big Bear closed by a rockslide—this squall was only the latest in a weeklong parade of winter storms streaming off the Pacific—I found myself on Route 38, a serpentine two-lane trail winding its way up to 8,400 feet as it crosses over 40 miles of pure wilderness.

The word "best" is tricky when it comes to pickups. By definition, members of the class are caught between two worlds—despite the growing number of people for whom a full-size truck is little more than a lifestyle accessory, there are still plenty of buyers who care deeply about maximum towing and payload figures. The Raptor is plainly built for the good times and little else; its fancy internal-bypass Fox Racing shocks and other off-road additions limit those two key numbers to a mere 6,000 and 1,000 pounds, respectively, in SuperCab form. Still, it's not a stretch to say that for anyone who won't be hauling half a ton of junk on a regular basis, the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor is the best full-size pickup truck out there. It might not be the best for you personally; its half-foot-wider-than-normal track, jacked-up ride height, and aggro demeanor make it a loud-and-proud choice. But objectively, there is nothing else out there that can fly down a desert wash at 90 mph, make speed bumps and potholes disappear, swaddle you in (relative) luxury, command respect in the valet line, and still offer the practicality of a mass-produced pickup. And oh yeah, it's got ups. A huge draw for casual truck drivers is the feeling of invincibility behind the wheel. But in the Raptor, that sense is grounded in the fact that it is pretty much unstoppable, moreso in an all-around sense even than competitors like the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 or the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Be it tire-chain restrictions, an ill-placed curb, a high-speed pothole, or a pockmarked dirt trail—the Ford Raptor has the answer for almost every challenge.

Kyle Cheromcha

2019 Raptor's Off-Road Bite Grows Stronger The Raptor's recipe, simple as it is delicious, is as follows: Take a Ford F-150, widen it by half a foot, add some long-travel Fox off-road shocks and a set of big boy BFGoodrich tires, and plop a twin-turbo V-6 under the hood. That last part has provoked a bit of dyspepsia in fans of V-8 powahhhh; those complaints are not entirely without merit, and we'll get to that in a bit. But overall, it's the same truck it's been since the second-generation launched in late 2016: fast and extraordinarily capable off-road, with a 4.10:1 locking rear axle for decent crawling, an optional limited-slip differential up front, and drive modes for every type of terrain. It also happens to look incredibly cool, a childhood drawing projected to giant scale that prompts as many admiring glances as a $150,000 supercar. Still, there are changes for 2019 that push its performance in sand and dirt to even greater heights. Its 3.0-inch-diameter twin-tube Fox dampers now continuously adjust in real time—Fox has dubbed it "Live Valve technology"—to take full and efficient advantage of the truck's 13-plus inches of suspension travel. Previously limited to nine preset modes, the freed-up suspension is supposed to deliver an even smoother ride over hill and dale. Whether or not it actually does depends on how susceptible you are to the placebo effect; the old truck wasn't exactly a slouch. Of particular interest to aspiring yahoos is that the new suspension controller knows when you've departed terra firma and can stiffen the dampers to stick the landing and better avoid bottoming out.

Kyle Cheromcha