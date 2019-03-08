2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe Review: Not the AMG You Expect, But Pleasant All the Same

Will Sabel Courtney

AMG's E53 Coupe Brings the Swoop The E53 coupe looks elegant, clean, and stylish, as you'd expect from a two-door hardtop Benz. But it's not quite as aggressive as you’d expect an AMG to be. The usual design traits are there, but they're rather subtle—the bulges on the hood, the wheel flares are less obvious than on an E63. Combined with the coupe’s inherent sleekness and vaguely feminine proportions—it’s soft, not sharp, as though it hasn’t burned off all its baby fat—it looks way less aggro than anything wearing that three-letter badge on its ass. Likewise, the occasional detail of the design...well, disappoints is perhaps too strong a word, but you can't help that the designers might have been scratching their heads trying to walk a careful line between AMG ferocity and Benz simplicity. The headlights can seem a little small from some angles, especially compared to the mighty black air intakes (real and fake) that dominate the grille. But compared to the tiny-eyed look of, say, Aston Martin's new mid-engined supercars, it's a minor issue.

Will Sabel Courtney

Still, the overall proportions are great, especially in the silver-with-black-accents setup on my test car. (The latter is thanks in part to the AMG Night Package, well worth the $650 for the black chrome tailpipes alone.) Unlike some Mercedes products past and present, it looks every bit like the sort of car you'd expect to see that famous logo on the nose of. That long, flowing roofline looks like a throwback to the age of Art Deco streamliner trains—sleek, timeless bullets that looked like they were pushing the sound barrier even when standing still. And the B-pillar-free look is delightful; it's easy to confuse it with the S-Class coupe at a glance, a fact that's sure to please everyone who opted for the E and irritate anyone who spent $50,000-$140,000 more for the two-door hardtop S. Of course, if you want an E-Class coupe with an AMG powerplant, the E53 is the only choice. Unlike the S-Class and C-Class (and the GLE-Class, and the GLC-Class), Mercedes doesn't make an E-Class coupe with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo AMG engine that's the biggest part of making an E a 63. (Here's hoping that changes once BMW finally drops the new M8 and gives a hypothetical E63 Coupe a direct competitor.)

Will Sabel Courtney

It's a Mercedes—Of Course the Interior Is Nice Whatever the numbers after the letter "E" may be, you can assume that the interior of an E-Class is going to be both gorgeous and comfortable. My test car came outfitted with Oreo cookie-color-combo upholstery, accents of creamy white Nappa leather sandwiched between dark-chocolate-black cowskin everywhere else; unlike the dull black-on-black that seems all too common in German luxury cars or the E53's optional "Designo Macchiato Beige/Titian Red Nappa leather" interior that comes straight from the Midlife Crisis Trying Too Hard Collection, it strikes a nice balance, adding some much-appreciated pizzaz without being gauche. Go crazy with the options list, as whomever configured my tester dud, and the interior winds up rivaling an S-Class that costs 50 percent more. We're talking features like rapid-heating seats and trim panels (in the spots where your arms would rest, duh), ventilation, voice-activated massage, color-shifting LED mood lighting, a 23-speaker Burmester stereo, and of course, giant, mode-shifting 12.3-inch screens for the dashboard gauges and infotainment system. (It's also part of the reason why my E53 had an out-the-door price roughly $20,000 higher than the base MSRP.)

Mercedes-Benz

The biggest difference between this or an S-Class (or an E-Class sedan, for that matter) lies to the rear of your back, where the rear seats lie. They're big enough for accidental adult use at best, especially if one or both of the thrones up front happen to be hosting anyone over six feet tall. And the two-door layout means you won’t be wanting to use those aft chairs often, even if there’s room back there for honest-to-God humans. But the front seats do shift forward with ease to throw or grab bags and other incidentals from the back, and those seats look great. This four-seat coupe is really a two-seater with a little extra room for whatever life throws at you. And considering the E-Class Coupe only has 10 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk—less than a Corvette—you'll probably wind up making use of those plush parcel shelves more than you might think.

Mercedes-Benz