2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door First Drive: The E63 That Sees Itself As a GT C

While it's all too easy to pile on the Twenty-Teens as the beginnings of a new Dark Age, the last decade has seen its fair share of cultural advancement well worth celebrating. Take gender, for one: once little more than a G-rated pseudonym for "sex," it has broadened into a spectrum of choices. People are no longer forced to go by the identifier assigned to them based on whether the craps game of conception resulted in a Y chromosome; now, individuals are free to describe themselves as any gender they find fits best. Sure, all that can be confusing for people whose concepts of gender and genetics are fused together due to age or inflexibility—but the freedom, the confidence it provides for those long unable to find their truth in a rigid world make up for any discomfort caused by such a lack of understanding a thousand times over. Likewise, automobiles have also seen their categories diversify in recent years. 20 years back, passenger vehicles were broken up into distinct categories: sedan, station wagon, minivan, sport-utility vehicle, pickup truck, etc. Since then, though, all sorts of new vehicles have cropped up. Coupes have grown extra doors. SUVs have become coupes—and, regrettably, convertibles. Pickup trucks are built from minivan bones. Which brings us to the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door. Under the old ways of thinking, it'd be shoehorned into the "sedan" category—but that would be an awkward fit. Its two-box silhouette and rising rear window say "hatchback;" its sharp handling, brutal acceleration, and near-200-mile-per-hour top speed say "sports car." Calling it a "sport sedan" wouldn't be too much of a stretch—but the AMG E63 S already occupies that role in this size and power output in the Mercedes-Benz household. So what exactly is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door supposed to be? Your humble author headed across the Pond to Scotland for a 24-hour sojourn to find out firsthand. (In case you're wondering why an American would fly to Great Britain to drive a German car: Mercedes-Benz UK had extra room on its domestic media drive junket, so they kindly let Mercedes-Benz USA send a few US journalists over to join the fun.)

Will Sabel Courtney

Two doors or four, any sports car worth its salt is judged first on its looks. On that front, the AMG GT 4-Door presents a very different first impression based upon whether you approach from the back or, well, the front. The bow and stern almost look as though they hail from different cars; the rear is elegant and sweeping, while the face is a mask of furrowed-brow brutalism befitting a car packing enough horsepower to blitz from 0 to 60 mph in a claimed 3.3 seconds or less. Still, from either angle, it certainly looks more extraordinary than the Mercedes-AMG E63, which could pass for a Frankfurt taxi aspiring to a Men's Health cover. Mercedes claims the target customers are the sort of people who own their own companies, and the AMG GT 4-Door certainly looks boss. Indeed, its most direct rival is also its closest analog, both in position and point of origin: the Porsche Panamera. Like its crosstown competitor, the AMG GT 4-Door bears a sloped hatchback tail and a front end design inspired by the company's halo sports car; both cars come with standard all-wheel-drive and a choice of turbocharged six- and eight-cylinder engines; both offer room for four adults to ride in comfort, if not capacious space; and both place a higher priority on performance than most cars with a quartet of portals on their flanks. Hell, here in the US, the V-8-powered Panamera and GT 4-Door sell for fairly comparable money; the 453-hp Panamera GTS starts at $129,550 to the 577-hp GT 63's $137,495, while the 550-hp Panamera Turbo's $152,750 base price is a just few grand less than the 630-hp GT 63 S's $159,995.

Mercedes-Benz USA