2019 Acura MDX A-Spec Test Drive Review: There's Nothing Wrong with Pretending

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec, Value

Were the 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec to present itself as a true performance SUV, it would be dead-last in the value rankings. $56,000 for a tepid 290 horses and no mechanical gains over the base model? Hard pass. Even as a luxury crossover, the MDX still has some material shortcomings when compared to the refinement found in a rival like BMW, Volvo, Lexus, or even the also-dated designs in some Infinitis. Then again, the MDX also starts at thousands of dollars less with more standard features than just about any other entry in the three-row mid-size SUV segment. So from a pure content perspective, it delivers enough to be worthy of a second look.

And beyond that? Well, it depends on where exactly you place the most value. You can find something more exciting than the MDX A-Spec as equipped for $58,000. You can find something fancier. You can even find something more capable. But you can't find something that delivers enough on those fronts combined with that famed Honda reliability. A-Spec aside, which again does nothing to change the driving experience, there's a reason Acura touts the MDX as America's best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time (whether it actually is depends on how you define the words "luxury" and "SUV"). It is worth noting that Acura's warranty doesn't provide the same free scheduled maintenance offered by other premium brands, though.