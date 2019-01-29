2019 Honda Passport Elite First Drive Review: The Call of the Wild in a Family Crossover

The 2019 Honda Passport, By the Numbers

: 41.2 cubic feet with rear seats up, 77.9 with seats down. Extra 2.5 cubic feet in "basement" underneath floor. Quick Take: The Passport could be more refined, but it'll take you anywhere you want to go in safety, and entertain along the way.

Last seen in 2002 as an incognito Isuzu Rodeo, the Honda Passport is back for the 2019 model year. The old model was originally dropped in favor of the first Honda Pilot, so it's kind of ironic that the new one was born from today's version of the automaker's family SUV. The pair share a chassis, V-6 powertrain, and similar designs. But the Honda Passport is different: it's a two-row, five-seat CUV that works as an efficient, safe commuter and moonlights as something of an off-roader.

I swung by Moab, Utah—a Mecca for playing in the dirt—for a day with a 2019 Honda Passport Elite AWD to see how it handles the civilized world, as well as what lies beyond.